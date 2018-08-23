For Goodness Sake moving from Bristol to Plainville

For Goodness Sake, a local 501c3 nonprofit that provides donated furniture and household goods to individuals and families transitioning to independent living, has announced that it will be moving in September from its Bristol location to a larger warehouse space at 123 Whiting St., Unit A, in Plainville. The primary reason for the move is to gain additional space.

For Goodness Sake has grown rapidly, and more warehouse space is critical for the organization to be able to effectively serve its clients, said the news release from the organization. “In the last year, For Goodness Sake has doubled the number of clients it serves and is currently providing furniture and household goods to 32+ families and individuals every month. Many clients are coming from shelters and have no furniture—they need beds for themselves and their children, dressers, living room and kitchen furniture, and basic household goods. Because of limited space in the current warehouse, For Goodness Sake has been forced to turn away furniture donations because there is no room to keep it. The new warehouse in Plainville will allow the organization to fill the needs of clients today and, after the move, For Goodness Sake expects to be able to serve even more people.

The release said, “In addition to being larger, the new warehouse space will be more comfortable for both clients and volunteers. It will have A/C in the summer, heat in the winter, and a convenient bathroom. There will be room to walk around easily and maneuver the furniture safely. The new location is close to the bus line, has quick access to I-84, and has plenty of parking. The more central location will make it easier for clients to get to the warehouse to pick out furniture, and For Goodness Sake will be able to make more deliveries in a shorter amount of time. The new location will also be handicap accessible so disabled and elderly clients will be able to shop more easily.

In the press release, Kendra Morales, founder and president of For Goodness Sake, explained “Bristol has been our home from the beginning and has been very good to us. We considered several locations in Bristol, but none of them met our needs. Although we started in Bristol, For Goodness Sake serves 10 towns in central Connecticut, and we are planning on expanding our service area. The Plainville location fills all our requirements, including a larger space, a good layout, reasonable rent, and convenient access to I-84. I want to reassure our Bristol supporters that For Goodness Sake will continue to serve Bristol the same as it always has. Actually, we will be serving Bristol even better thanks to the additional space that we will have.”

The press release said the new space means an increase in rent for the organization, so For Goodness Sake, which is run entirely by volunteers and depends on support from the community, will need additional financial support and volunteers to continue to grow. Visit their website at www.forgoodnessake.org to find out how to donate or volunteer.