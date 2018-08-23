Mum Fest BINGO set for Sept. 16

The Mum Festival Committee, in keeping with this year’s theme of “Fall in Love with Bristol” announced that this year’s festival will once again feature its popular BINGO event to be held on Sunday, Sept. 16.

As one the Mum Festival’s Season of Events, BINGO will be held at the Bristol Polish American Citizen’s Club located at 541 N. Main St., Bristol.

“The tradition continues,”, said Linda Salisbury, Mum Festival BINGO chair in a press release. “Mark your calendars because the festival committee is happy to once again bring back one of our most popular events and we’re looking forward to seeing all of the BINGO players out there on Sunday, Sept. 16.”

Doors open at 11 a.m. and games will start at 2 p.m. There is a $10 admissions package with tickets available at the door. Additionally, the event will include specials at $1 each, two winner takes all games, a 50/50 drawing along with raffles and door prizes. Food will also be available for purchase with free coffee and tea.

“This will certainly be an afternoon event that everyone will enjoy,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman, according to the festival’s press release. “Linda and her team have been hard at work to make the day special. And, Mum Festival BINGO is a great way to start off our season of events.”

For more information, contact Linda Salisbury at (860)845-8244.

For more information on the 2018 Mum Festival & Parade please visit: www.bristolmumfestival.com.