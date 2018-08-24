Amazon plans distribution center in Bristol

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

An Amazon distribution center will be coming to the 229 Industrial Park— with it will come approximately 100 new jobs.

“Tonight, we are very excited to make public something that the Bristol Development Authority and the mayor’s office, have been working on… It became known to us at the beginning of the summer… that we had interest from Amazon to come into Bristol and launch their first ever delivery point station,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu during the Aug 15 council meeting.

In a press release from the mayor’s office the following day, she alerted residents that Amazon was planning a walk-in event this past Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel where prospective employees could begin the job application process. Additionally, applications are available at the mayor’s Facebook page— https://www.facebook.com/pg/mayorsofficebristolct/posts/?ref=page_internal.

The efforts to bring some portion of Amazon to Bristol began under the administration of former mayor, Ken Cockayne.

Amazon held a nationwide competition to establish Amazon HQ2, a second headquarters that the commercial giant touted would bring $5 billion in construction and would result in 50,000 high-paying jobs. Bristol’s pitch to Amazon was up against economic development packages from some of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas. The location for HQ2 is still up in the air. But Bristol’s package did not make that cut.

The distribution center announced for Bristol is not HQ2 but the former mayor was pleased all the same.

At the time the pitch was made for the city, Cockayne said he knew that Bristol didn’t meet all of the requirements. But said the city responded to the request for proposal because Bristol “just wanted a piece of the pie.”