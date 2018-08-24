Obituaries: Cynthia Neumann

On August 21, 2018 Cynthia (Hoye) Neumann, 83, of Bristol, Connecticut passed peacefully in her sleep. Cindy was the daughter of the late Warren F. and Ruth (Neidel) Hoye, widow of the late Sigmund F. Neumann, and sister of William V. and Marilyn (Caldbeck) Hoye of Ft. Mill, SC. She was a 1953 graduate of Agawam High School and attended Colby Jr. College in New London, NH. Cindy was beloved by her brother and his wife, and her four nephews: Jeffrey (and Carrie) Hoye of Watersound, FL; Douglas Hoye of Greensboro, NC, Mike (and Cathi) Hoye of South Riding, VA and David (and Alison) Hoye of Charlotte, NC, and great nephews Josh, Ben and Zach, great nieces Ayla and Lexi, as well as cousin Sally McGuire of La Jolla, CA, step nephew Paul (and Darlene) Neumann and step granddaughter Abbey Williams. Cindy was a woman of grace and humor. She loved animals. She was a warm hostess and a loyal and faithful friend to many. She was adored by her friends and family, and will be greatly missed. Services and burial in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield, MA will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy’s memory to: The Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave, Southington CT 06489. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Cindy’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

