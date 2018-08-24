Obituaries: Georgette Dulac

Georgette (Lapierre) Dulac, 92, of Bristol passed away, August 23, 2018 at her home. She was the widow of Lionel Dulac.

She was born in St. Ludger, Q.C. Canada, on December 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Roy) Lapierre.

She is survived by two sons, Michael and his wife, Denise Dulac, of Scottsdale, Arizona and Paul and his wife, Tina Dulac, of Bristol; and two lovely grandchildren, Shannon and Cameron Dulac. A brother in-law, Joseph Fluet from Canada.

She was pre-deceased by two sister, Yvette Lapierre and.Cecile Fluet.

Georgette was very devoted, Wife, Mother and Grandmother and belong to the Army of Mary and Ladies of St. Ann Church, she was committed to God and the Mother Mary.

Relatives and friends may meet at St. Ann Church on August 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. www.Dunnfh.com.