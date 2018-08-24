Obituaries: Joanna Mary Skinger

Joanna Mary Skinger, 80 of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. She was born on August 27, 1937 in Bristol, a daughter of the late Theodore Kryscion and Joanna (Danielczuk) Prymas. She was the loving wife to John E. Skinger of Bristol.

Joanna retired from the state department of emergency management in Hartford. She loved learning, and she enjoyed going to the library, watching the history channel, spending time with close friends and family, keeping up with Bristol news and doing word puzzles.

Besides her husband she is survived by her daughter Dana Farr and her husband Gregory of Colebrook; grandchildren Daniel Konopka, Laurel Farr and Anna Farr all of Colebrook; sisters Mary Anne Cavaliere and her husband John of Burlington, Gloria Glowasky of Bristol, Jean Fox and her husband Randy of KY and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Walter Prymas.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

