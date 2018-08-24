Obituaries: Ruth E. Duval

Ruth E. Duval, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert A. Duval who passed away in 2011.

Ruth was born on February 11, 1929 in Bristol, a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Collins) LeVasseur. Her passion was taking care of her family. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was devoted to Mother Mary and was a member of St Matthews Guild of The Blessed Sacrament.

Ruth is survived by her children Susan Duval of West Haven, Nancy Darveau and her husband Richard of NH, Robert C. Duval of Pawcatuck, Elizabeth Duval of Litchfield, Kathleen Pelletier and her husband Thomas of Bristol, Thomas L. Duval and his wife Cynthia of New Hartford ; grandchildren Elizabeth, Jonathan, Robert, Steven, Thomas, Ryan, Jack, Nicholas and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her sisters Cornelia LeVasseur, Terese LeVasseur and Jeanne McGann and her brother Paul LeVasseur.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 5PM until 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. A comital service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville.

To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Ruth’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.