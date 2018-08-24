Obituaries: William Matthew Andrews



WATERTOWN- William Matthew Andrews (Billy), 53, of Watertown, CT passed away on August 8th, 2018 with family by his side at Waterbury Hospital, Waterbury, CT.

To all who knew him, Billy was a treasure. He was an extraordinary soul that everyone was grateful to have had as a part of their lives. Bill was God’s special child and is now in His loving arms, peaceful and content. The blessing of his life will not be forgotten, but will be cherished for all that it was. He will be greatly missed.

Born in Southington, CT, on the 10th of December, 1964 to John and Helene (Grandbois) Andrews, Billy grew up in Bristol, CT and lived in a group home in Watertown for his adult life. Until retiring recently, he had performed various jobs while working at the Bidwell Center in Waterbury, CT. His favorite job was making coffee for everyone.

The Andrews family would like to thank his staff at Davis Street for giving him a home in which he was cared for and loved.

He is survived by his loving mother Helene Andrews of Springfield, VT and his 10 siblings. Sister and brother-in-law Michelle and Gregory Wolek of Allenwood, NJ; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Ruth Andrews of Kokomo, IN; brother, Joseph Andrews of Springfield VT; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Andrews and Kathryn Duff of New Hartford, CT; brother, David Andrews of Indianapolis, IN; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Charles Porter of Springfield, VT; sister and brother-in-law, Lynette and Ronald Webb of Fayetteville, NC; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Margaret Andrews of Claremont, NH; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Julie Andrews of Bristol, CT; brother, Richard Andrews of Springfield, VT and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Billy also leaves his godparents Tom and Cecile Winters of Fort Myers, FL and his longtime housemates Mason and Joe. He was predeceased by his father John H. Andrews.

A memorial gathering for Billy will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 5:00pm to 7:00 p.m. at O’Neill Funeral Home, 742 Main St. Oakville, CT. A Christian funeral Mass will be held on September 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 574 Main St., Watertown, CT. All who are planning to attend are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be at a later time in Vermont. To extend on-line expressions of sympathy to the family or for additional information, kindly visit the funeral home website at: www.oneillfuneralhome.com