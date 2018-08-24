Police blotter for Aug. 24

Bristol police reported the following incidents:
- Richard Allen Hornberger, 56, of 426 Emmett St., Apt. F, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 13, and charged with second degree breach of peace via violence and or a threat.
- Joycelyn Jackman, 57, of 59 Burlington Ave., Apt. 11, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 13, and charged with fourth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.
- Joel Rosario, 23, of 41 Harold Rd., Farmington, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 13, and charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear.
- Jason A. Willard, 39, of 56 Park St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 13, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and criminal violation of a protective order via threatening.
- Valery Augustin, 37, of 17 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Daniel Valdor Caron, 56, 214 Country Club Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.
- Abdul Latif Hasan, 40, of 34 Concord St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, sixth degree larceny, and interfering with an officer.
- Pascual Arroyo, 59, of 111 Orange St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, and sixth degree larceny.
- Christopher Paul Kavanagh, 18, of 85 Madison Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and charged with operation of an unregistered atv or bike.
- Kyle Wayne Rickard, 62, of 102 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and following too close.
- Adam Sienkiewicz, 35, of 503 Emmett St., Apt. 24, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and charged with theft of a number plate or insert.
- Francis Bedrosian, 26, of 87 Austin St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 16, and charged with two counts of violation of probation.
- Jose Cordova, 49, of 126 High St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 16, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, and creating a public disturbance.
- Juan Cruz, 30, of 10 Federal Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 16, and charged with second degree failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and interfering with an officer.
- Christopher E. Fontaine, 28, of 39 Kelley St., Apt. A2, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 16, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Jeromy O. Torruellas, 26, of 180 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 16, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, second degree assault, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Andy Azab, 59, of 137 Eddy St., Oakville, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 17, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Mahmoud Azab, 55, of 103 Seymour Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 17, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Clifford R. Deschaine, 51, of 120 Claire St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 17, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to grant row intersection, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, and not having insurance.
- Jeanyves Laprise, 74, of 144 Grassy Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 17, and charged with third degree criminal mischief.
- Dario Tanasi, 35, of 173 Longview Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 18, and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree burglary, second degree criminal trespassing, first degree criminal mischief, and third degree larceny.
- Ronald Barnes, 53, of 40 Pierce St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 19, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- Jodi N. Russo, 26, of 7 Pleasant St., Terryville, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 19, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to have lights lit or devices illuminated.