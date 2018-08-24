Police bust up narcotics dealing operation; city man faces drug and manslaughter charges

Several law enforcement agencies including Bristol police busted up a narcotic dealing operation on Friday morning.

Bristol resident Matthew Fazzano was nabbed and is facing a slew of drug-related charges and a manslaughter charge, according to Bristol police.

In a press release, Bristol Police Department reported that on Aug. 24, the Bristol Police Narcotics Enforcement Team and Bristol patrol officers, along with the assistance of officers from the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office, Plymouth Police Department, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 55 Cold Springs Rd in Bristol.

The search warrant was the result of a month long investigation into narcotics dealing operation from that address, said police. Along with the search warrant, Bristol Police held four outstanding arrest warrants for a resident of that address, Matthew Fazzino, for the sale of narcotics.

Upon execution of the search warrant, Fazzino was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Bristol Police Department for booking.

While at the Bristol Police Department, Plymouth police officers served an outstanding arrest warrant they held for Fazzino for manslaughter in the first degree and sale of narcotics, related to an overdose death in their town in May.

Matthew W. Fazzino was subsequently charged with four counts of sale of narcotics as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and held on $100,000 court set bond.

Fazzino was also charged with manslaughter in the first Degree and sale of narcotics and held on a $1,000,000 court set bond.

Fazzino was scheduled to be arraigned at Bristol Superior Court Aug. 24.