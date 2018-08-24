This Saturday, August 25th, residents may bring their unwanted electronics,
FREE OF CHARGE, to the Bristol Town Garage between the hours of 9 am and
1 pm. This free event is open to residents of Bristol and surrounding towns.
All electronic equipment is safely packaged by Take 2 and transported to
their facility for responsible and secure recycling.
Accepted materials include, but are not limited to: computers, laptops, printers,
fax machines, monitors, TV’s, cell phones, tablets, video games, VCR/DVD
machines, remotes, keyboards, computer mice, modems, small appliances, and
stereo equipment.
Unaccepted materials include: smoke detectors, ballasts, propane tanks, paint,
household hazardous waste and appliances containing freon, i.e. air conditioners,
refrigerators, and dehumidifiers.
ABOUT TAKE 2 INC. Take 2 Inc. is a waterbury based electronics recycler.
Take
2 is approved by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental
Protection as a Covered Electronics Recycler in conjunction with
Connecticut’s Electronics Recycling Law, RCSA 22a-638-1.
Recycle electronics this Saturday
This Saturday, August 25th, residents may bring their unwanted electronics,