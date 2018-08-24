We Are One to hit Muzzy diamond Sept. 15

For the third straight year, Bristol business owners, community leaders, teachers, children, and first responders will be featured in the annual We Are One Softball extravaganza.

The event is now an official part of the Mum Festival month of activities.

On Saturday, Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m., the public is invited to historic Muzzy Field in a show of unity to witness three distinct softball games. The first game will consist of children from the Bristol Boys and

Girls Club and Family Center. The second game pits local community leaders and business owners against teachers in the Bristol school system. The night will wrap up with a competitive game between softball teams from both the Fire and Police Departments.

“We made some changes to the format this year,” stated event organizer Morris “Rippy” Patton in a press release about the event. “The event always has been and always will be about fun and strengthening our community first, but we get some super competitive volunteers on the field.” Patton added: “With the city being gracious enough to allow us to move the event to Muzzy, we have a chance to put on a pretty good show.”

“This has become something we really look forward to,” said Jim Pelletier from the Bristol Police Department in the press release. “We spend a lot of time interacting with the community as professionals, these games give our officers and the firefighters a chance to show the community that we a part of it, even when the uniform comes off.”

Admission is free, however participants and spectators are being asked to make a free-will donation or donate a book bag or any type of school supplies. The goal is to “Stuff a Cruiser” with back packs and school supplies, which will be donated to the United Way of West Central Connecticut’s Adopt- A- Child Back to School Program.

Patton said in the news release, “We would also like to invite any of the Bristol civic organizations to feel free to set up informational tables along the concourse at Muzzy,” said Patton. This is a showcase of all that is good about Bristol and our organizations play a significant role in that.”

“We did reach out to give past players the chance to participate again this year, but there are a few spots open on the community team,” Patton said in the press release. “All we ask is that you own a business here or spend time in the volunteer community, and bring your own glove.”

If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation, send a check to the United Way of West Central Connecticut at 440 North Main St., Suite D, Bristol, CT, 06010 and note “We Are One” on the check.

For information on playing, or participating as an organization, email Patton at mp4bristol@gmail.com.