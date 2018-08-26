Fire report for Aug. 24

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Aug. 10

58 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Stewart Street and Farmington Avenue, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

Moody Street and King Street, extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

60 Davis Dr., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

107 Metro St., service call, other.

Mellen Street and Riverside Avenue, motor accident with no injuries.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call.

62 King St., good intent call, other.

311 Farmington Ave., biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.

78 Hull St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Aug. 11

42 Irving St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

41 Miller Rd., rescue, EMS incident, other.

Mix Street and Maltby Street, motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

Mountain Road and Middle Street, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

57 Middle St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

38 Prospect Plae, malicious, mischievous false call, other.

1149 Farmington Ave, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Aug. 12

284 North Main St., lock-out.

Aug. 13

32 Upson St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

46 Glendale Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

510 Allentown Rd., lock-out.

158 Stearns St., good intent call, other.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

1276 Stafford Ave., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

Burlington Avenue and city line, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

780 James P. Casey Rd, false alarm or false call, other.

39 Washington St., gas leak.

Aug. 14

115 School St., lock-out.

646 Farmington Ave., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

426 Emmett St., smoke detector activation due to equipment problem, other.

524 Broad St., lock-out.

41 Brewster Rd., lock-out.

130 Peck Lane, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

271 Enterprise Dr., person in distress, other.

51 Broderick Rd., chemical hazard (no spill or leak).

27 Henderson St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

58 Wooding St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Stewart Street and Farmington Avenue, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Aug. 15

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

166 Terryville Ave., good intent call, other.

62 Carol Dr., unauthorized burning.

93 Jeannette St., cooking fire, confined to container.

53 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Aug. 16

41 Brewster Rd., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

0 Ambler Rd., attempted burning, illegal action, other.

375 Brewster Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

Stewart Street and Farmington Avenue, power line down.

9 Donovan Ct., good intent call, other.

480 Wolcott St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

Emmett Street and Broad Street, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

51 Broderick Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

20 Maureen Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.

Sunnydale Avenue and Lake Avenue, good intent call, other.

Aug. 17

279 Redstone Hill Rd.