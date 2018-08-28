Obituaries: Claire D. Mackey

Claire D. Mackey died peacefully on Sunday, August 26, 2018. She was the

beloved wife of the late Charles W. Mackey, II.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Maxwell and Kathryn

Moses, and lived in Vernon most of her life. She attended Weaver High School

of Hartford and the University of Connecticut. Ms. Mackey also attended the

Hartford Institute of Banking. Prior to moving to Bristol, Connecticut, she was

the Assistant Treasurer of Vernon National Bank and Vice President of Vernon

Bank. Ms. Mackey served on the Executive Board of the Friends of the Senior

Center of Bristol.

She is survived by a son, L. Scott Price and daughter-in-law, Francoise of St.

Charles, IL; and daughter, Lori R. Price of Bristol, CT.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 between 12:00p.m.

and 2:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol

with a service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Forestville Cemetery. To

leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit

Claire’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.