Obituaries: Claire D. Mackey

Claire D. Mackey died peacefully on Sunday, August 26, 2018. She was the
beloved wife of the late Charles W. Mackey, II.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Maxwell and Kathryn
Moses, and lived in Vernon most of her life. She attended Weaver High School
of Hartford and the University of Connecticut. Ms. Mackey also attended the
Hartford Institute of Banking. Prior to moving to Bristol, Connecticut, she was
the Assistant Treasurer of Vernon National Bank and Vice President of Vernon
Bank. Ms. Mackey served on the Executive Board of the Friends of the Senior
Center of Bristol.
She is survived by a son, L. Scott Price and daughter-in-law, Francoise of St.
Charles, IL; and daughter, Lori R. Price of Bristol, CT.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 between 12:00p.m.
and 2:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol
with a service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Forestville Cemetery. To
leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit
Claire’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.