Obituaries: Dennis J. Rabideu

Dennis J. Rabideau, 60, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday August 23, 2018.

He was born on July 9, 1958 in Plattsburgh, NY, the son of the late Marshall and Achsah (Vancour) Rabideau.

Dennis worked for Springfield Spring Corp and Companion Industries and was an avid fisherman, camper and hunter who enjoyed a good game of horseshoes.

He is survived by his wife Debra Smith of Bristol; his son Craig and his daughter Charity; his sisters Martha, Lenore, Theresa, Beverly and Betty; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 29, 2018 from 6PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, UConn Health, 263 Farmington Ave. Farmington, CT 06030.

A special thanks to Dr. Clement and nursing staff at the UCONN Cancer Center and Dr. Flaherty of St. Francis Hospital.

