Obituaries: Gene G. Parent

Gene G. Parent, 64, of Bristol, husband of Della (Saucier) Parent, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2018 at home. Gene was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada on September 11, 1953 and was one of twelve children of the late Lawrence and Juliette (Bouchard) Parent. Gene was a longtime Bristol resident. He married the love of his life Della, in 1976. They had 42 years of marriage. He was currently employed at Carling Technologies as an electrician, and had previously owned his own business, Gene’s Siding, for 25 years. Gene was very active with the Bristol Special Olympics. He dedicated countless hours for many years to individuals with special needs. He was always there to lend a helping hand to friends and family, of which he had many. Gene was a talented and skillful craftsman. Anyone that knew him, knew that he loved his big machinery. Especially his John Deere tractor. He spent countless weekends with his grandsons taking rides on his tractor, and doing yard work. Gene loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He was well known in the Boy Scouts program. Gene and his son assisted on many projects within the community. He enjoyed traveling with his family and exploring new places, especially the mountains. He was a hard worker, and dedicated husband and father.

Heather wants everyone to know that he also loved NASCAR and the Red Sox. In addition to his beloved wife, Gene is survived by his daughter: Heather; his son: Jonathan and his wife Josephine; and his two grandsons: Jayden and Jackson Parent of Bristol. His four brothers: Gilman Parent and his wife Karen, Gary Parent and his wife Annette, Rodney Parent, all of Maine, David Parent and his wife Letitia of Bristol; his four sisters: Dorea Akerson and her husband Rick, Diane Harvey and her husband Melvin, Rachel Patten, all of Maine, Lorraine Davidson of Canada; his eight brothers-in-law: Charles Saucier and his wife Brenda, Mario Saucier and his wife Edith, Roland Saucier and his wife Sherri, Normand Saucier, Phil Saucier, all of Bristol, Henry Saucier Jr. and his wife Elise of Wolcott, Real Saucier and his wife Tracy of Terryville, Lewis Saucier and his wife France of Tennessee; his four sisters-in-law: Marie-Claire Cyr and her husband Gilman of Tennessee, Marie-Jeanne Tardif and her husband Louise of Wolcott, Marie-Rose Sirois and her husband Adrien, Laurette Pelletier and her husband Pascal, all of Maine; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gene is predeceased by his three brothers: Wayne, Vaughn, and Ronald. A memorial service was held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday (August 24, 2018) at 8 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial donations to: Bristol Special Olympics, care of: Tim Petit. 508 Jerome Ave, Bristol, CT, 06010. Please visit Gene’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

