Obituaries: John J. Zenuh

John J. Zenuh, 95, formerly of Bristol, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 14,
2018 in Woonsocket, RI surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the
late Angela L. (Canova) Zenuh who passed in 1993.
John was born in Southington on December 12, 1922 the son of the late John
and Veronica (Zadnick) Zenuh. John was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II
assigned to the U.S.S. Mount McKinley naval ship. Upon returning from duty
he was employed by Superior Electric for many years before retiring.
John had a kind heart and was a gentle soul. He enjoyed many things in life like
listening to jazz music late into the night in his favorite chair, Sunday family
dinners that ended with a sweet, chocolate treat, and watching football in the fall
and baseball in the spring. His eyes sparkled with each visit from his family but
most especially when spending time with his grandchildren Olivia and Owen. He
reveled in their school success, enjoyed being the recipient of Olivia’s baking
creations and sharing the excitement surrounding Owen’s victories on the Little
League baseball field.
He leaves his daughter, Allison Richardson and her husband, James of Lincoln,
RI and their children Olivia and Owen. He also leaves a daughter Karen Zenuh
and her family also from Connecticut.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 10:30
a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Those wishing to
attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Committal service and interment
with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave.,
Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations of time can be
made to a local retirement home in his honor. The O’Brien Funeral Home, 24
Lincoln Ave., Forestville has charge of the arrangements. To leave an online
message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit John’s tribute page