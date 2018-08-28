Obituaries: Karen Elizabeth Smith

Karen Elizabeth (Meusel) Smith, 64, wife of Patrick Christopher Smith,
ascended to heaven on Saturday August 25, 2018, after a courageous
battle with juvenile diabetes. Karen was born on September 21, 1953 and
was the oldest of three daughters of Ruth L. (Freimuth) Meusel and the
late Walter G. Meusel. She was a graduate of Bristol Central High School
and Central Connecticut State College. Karen worked at The Hartford
Insurance Company for over 20 years where she met her beloved husband
Patrick. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. After
retirement from The Hartford, she spent time supporting the church as the
church secretary and served on multiple committees. Karen loved music
and was an alto singer in the church choir and the Bristol Choral Society.
In addition to her mother, and her husband of 29 years, Karen is survived
by her two sisters and brothers-in-law; Lori and Scott Eschner of Bristol,
and Nancy and Mike Martone of Wolcott; her godson: Aaron Desjardins
and wife Stephanie with great nephews: Nathan and Drew of
Wallingford; her nieces: Allyssa Kirschner and her husband Justin and
great niece Annabelle of Burlington, and Allison Eschner of Bristol.
Also, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Michael and Harriet Albert-
Smith of South Windsor; nieces and nephews: Rosemary Metke and
husband Quinten of Trumbull, Danielle Albert of East Hartford, Isaiah
Albert of East Hartford, Jerome Smith of Manchester; great-niece: Alia
Metke, and great-nephews: Nathaniel and Ethan Metke. She also leaves
her dear friend Sue Gorski. The family wishes to express their gratitude to
the staff at The Pines and Bristol Hospital, including Ingraham Manor
and the Wound Care Center. Funeral services will be held on
Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church,
154 Meadow Street. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave,
Bristol on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 between 5 and 7 PM. Donations
may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol,
CT 06010 or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA,
- Please visit Karen’s memorial web-site at