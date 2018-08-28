Obituaries: Karen Elizabeth Smith

Karen Elizabeth (Meusel) Smith, 64, wife of Patrick Christopher Smith,

ascended to heaven on Saturday August 25, 2018, after a courageous

battle with juvenile diabetes. Karen was born on September 21, 1953 and

was the oldest of three daughters of Ruth L. (Freimuth) Meusel and the

late Walter G. Meusel. She was a graduate of Bristol Central High School

and Central Connecticut State College. Karen worked at The Hartford

Insurance Company for over 20 years where she met her beloved husband

Patrick. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. After

retirement from The Hartford, she spent time supporting the church as the

church secretary and served on multiple committees. Karen loved music

and was an alto singer in the church choir and the Bristol Choral Society.

In addition to her mother, and her husband of 29 years, Karen is survived

by her two sisters and brothers-in-law; Lori and Scott Eschner of Bristol,

and Nancy and Mike Martone of Wolcott; her godson: Aaron Desjardins

and wife Stephanie with great nephews: Nathan and Drew of

Wallingford; her nieces: Allyssa Kirschner and her husband Justin and

great niece Annabelle of Burlington, and Allison Eschner of Bristol.

Also, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Michael and Harriet Albert-

Smith of South Windsor; nieces and nephews: Rosemary Metke and

husband Quinten of Trumbull, Danielle Albert of East Hartford, Isaiah

Albert of East Hartford, Jerome Smith of Manchester; great-niece: Alia

Metke, and great-nephews: Nathaniel and Ethan Metke. She also leaves

her dear friend Sue Gorski. The family wishes to express their gratitude to

the staff at The Pines and Bristol Hospital, including Ingraham Manor

and the Wound Care Center. Funeral services will be held on

Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church,

154 Meadow Street. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave,

Bristol on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 between 5 and 7 PM. Donations

may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol,

CT 06010 or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA,

Please visit Karen’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com