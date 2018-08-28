Obituaries: Lois Fournier

Lois (Grabelski) Fournier, 77, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Terryville, CT lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday

August 22, 2018 at Hartford Hospital. Lois was born in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Grabelski.

Prior to her retirement to Florida she was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft of East Hartford. She is survived by

her son, Michael Fournier and his wife Ann; her daughters, Katherine Fournier and Nicole Romeo and her husband

Joseph; her sister, Virginia Assard, her grandchildren Courtney and Heather and her great grandchildren Benjamin,

Andrew, Nathan, Noah and Faith. A memorial service will be held 12:30PM on Saturday September 1, 2018 at the

Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday from

11AM to 12:30PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com