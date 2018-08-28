Obituaries: Lorraine R. Duquette

Lorraine R. (Page) Duquette, 97, of Pinehurst, NC, a former Bristol resident and widow of John A. Duquette, died on Monday August 20, 2018 at The Greens at Pinehurst, NC. Lorraine was born in Waterbury on February 19, 1921 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Alzina A. (Goulet) Page. Lorraine resided in Bristol most of her life before moving to North Carolina in 2014. She was employed at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in 1945, at New Departure-Hyatt Division of General Motors before retiring, and she was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Bristol. Lorraine is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, James A. and Faye Duquette of Bristol and Robert J. and Dolores Duquette of Foxfire Village, NC; two daughters and a son-in-law, Ellen M. Howe of Bristol and Janice M. and John Gregorich of Foxfire Village, NC; five grandchildren, Ashley Wanik and husband Michael, Nicolle Duquette, Michael Duquette and wife Johanna, Alison Hannoush and husband Paul, and Kristin Duquette; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Lorraine was predeceased by two brothers, Emile and Roland Page and three sisters, Dorilla Simoneau, Blanche Breault, and Olive Brazeau. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 31, 2018, 10 AM, at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Friday, August 31 between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Memorial donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin Street, Bristol, CT 06010 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit Lorraine’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

