Obituaries: Thomas G. Johnson

Thomas G. Johnson, 75, of Plainville and Bristol, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 25, 2018.

He was born on January 12, 1943 in Bristol, the son of the late George and Ethel (Moffitt) Johnson.

After high school, Thomas began work as a printer, working for Pratt & Whitney Machine Tool. He then began working for the City of Bristol as a custodian at Greene-Hills Elementary School and Chippens Hill Middle School. During his retirement, Thomas enjoyed attending events for his grandchildren and daily visits to McDonald’s in Plainville where he would play bingo and catch up with friends.

Thomas is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Erik and Danielle Johnson of Bristol and their two children Allison and Nathan; his sisters and brothers-in-law Sally and Doug Shea of Blythewood, SC and Sharon and Frank Zygmunt of Avon; his niece Kristyn Zygmunt; his nephews Ryan Zygmunt and Mark Shea and ex-wife Nellie Johnson with whom he remained best friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 directly at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville/Bristol, CT at 10AM with the funeral service commencing at 10:30 AM, followed by a procession to Forestville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church Book of Remembrance, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010.

