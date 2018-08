Crack sealing of roads begins Sept. 4

The City of Bristol is scheduled to start its annual roadway crack sealing program starting Tuesday, September 4, 2018. As part of the program the following streets are anticipated to be crack sealed:

Maureen Drive, Perkins Street (Matthews Street to Pinehurst Road),

Dorset Horn Lane, Southdown Drive, Westwood Road (South Down to Skyview Terrace), Suffolk Place, Baldwin Drive, Empire Way, McIntosh Drive, Quince Court, Pine Meadow Drive,

El Toro Drive, Del Prado Drive, Robin Street,

Pondview Lane, Mahue Street, Boivin Street, Claire Street,

Crown Street, Judson Street,

Chestnut Street, Pratt Street, Bethel Street, Gridley Street,

Divinity Street, Peck Lane, Pierce Street, Patton Drive