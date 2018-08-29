Miscellaneous listings, starting Aug. 31

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

AUG. 31, SEPT. 1

BRISTOL

‘SON OF FRANKENSTEIN’ AND ‘WHITE ZOMBIE.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. A Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff double feature. With vintage cartoons. Shown on film not video. Presented by The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. (860) 583-8306.

SEPT. 1-OCT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

FORESTVILLE’S JOHN DEDEN ART EXHIBIT. The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

TUNXIS @BRISTOL OPEN HOUSE. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Learn about Tunxis programs, meet the instructors, and network with local business and community members. Tunxis president James Lombella, Ed.D. and Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu will give remarks. Tunxi@Bristol, 430 North Main St., Bristol. www.tunxis.edu

SOUTHINGTON

RARE COIN AND CURRENCY AUCTION. 7 p.m. Residence Inn, 774 West St., Southington. Free refreshments. (860) 681-1511.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

OTHER

SINGLES DREAMERS DANCE. Held by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to a DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SEPT. 7-9

OTHER

WINGS OF FREEDOM TOUR. Presented by Collings Foundation. 2 p.m., arrival of planes at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport on Friday. Ground tours and display are 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Featuring World War II Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, and North American P-51 Mustang. Visit, explore and learn more about these pieces of avian history. B-17 is one of only 9 in flying condition in U.S. Also experience an opportunity to take a 30 minute flight aboard these aircraft. Admission for exploration and visit is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Flight is $450 per person on the B-17 or B-24. P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. Waterbury-Oxford Airport, Atlantic Aviation, 288 Christian St., Oxford. For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 1-800-568-8924.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

PLAINVILLE

OPENING OF ART EXHIBIT INCLUDING P.R. BAILEY (ABBE). 1 to 4 p.m. Hartford Fine Art and Framing, 80 Pitkin St., East Hartford.

SEPT. 9-10

SOUTHINGTON

HIGH HOLY DAY SERVICES. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. Rosh Hashanah services are Sunday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. then will continue Monday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. A children’s service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Both services will be held in the Meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. Kol Nidre will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Yom Kippur observance will continue at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 with Yizkor immediately following. The afternoon service will conclude with Neilah and a community breakfast, to which all are invited. Children’s services will begin at 10:30 a.m. All Yom Kippur services will be held at the First Congregational Church. Led by Rabbi Alana Wasserman. (860) 276-9113, events@gsjc.org, www.gsjc.org

SEPT. 11-12

BRISTOL

REFUSE TO BE A VICTIM. 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday. Four hour course includes safety recommendations while at home, in the car, while exercising, traveling, at work, and more. It is not “hands-on” and it does not include firearms training. Dr. Mike Tax will facilitate. Bristol Hospital Wellness Center, Bristol. Pre-registration required. $30 tuition. (860) 582-4388. Senior and other discounts available.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

OTHER

THE NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1966 REUNION. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Back Nine Tavern at Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd, New Britain. Casual attire. $25 per person. Reservations required by Sept. 1. Make checks payable to NBHS Class of 1966 c/o Jane Holmstrom, PO Box 713, Plainville.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80th birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine at the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

‘GERMANFEST’ AT WILLIAMS INN. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Sample authentic cuisine such as smoked pork loin, roast baron of beef, salads, soups, potato pancakes, knockwurst, etc. Visit the Yankee Candle Company. $111 per person. Deadline Sept. 25.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘PHANTOM.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. $105 per person. Deadline is Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. At the Twin River Casino, Lincoln, R., Includes luncheon buffet and casino bonus. $91 per person. Deadline Oct. 14.

NOW thru AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

BUD GAUDIO OF SOUTHINGTON ART EXHIBIT. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.