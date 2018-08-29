Obituaries: Cheryl L. Erling

Cheryl L. Erling, 72, of Rocky Hill, beloved daughter, sister
and aunt, passed away peacefully Friday, August 24, 2018
at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain while
fighting her third courageous and valiant battle with cancer.
Cheryl was born in Hartford, CT on August 10, 1946. She
was the beloved daughter of Eleonora (Selnau) Erling of
Bristol and the late Herman Erling. Cheryl was raised in
Bristol and attended schools there before continuing her
education at Hartford Secretarial School and Post Junior
College. She was employed by Bristol Brass Corporation,
Northeast Utilities (now Eversource) and the Connecticut
Lottery Corporation. Cheryl was very kind-hearted,
generous, hard-working and independent with a quick sense
of humor. She would always offer help whenever needed.
She remained strong during her illnesses, always doing her
best to be positive and look forward to the future. She
loved spending time on Cape Cod and in Florida. At the
Cape, Cheryl enjoyed Beach Plum jelly, cranberry harvest
festivals, whale watching, and the beauty of Cape Cod Bay.
In Florida, she enjoyed walking the beaches in search of the
best sea shells, taking “cruises to nowhere”, the pretty
sunsets and flamingoes. Cheryl loved to watch the wildlife
at her home. A favorite memory was seeing a majestic
Snowy Owl in her very own backyard. She also liked to
watch Downton Abbey, loved ice cream, and enjoyed the
fun, food and excitement of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods
casinos. Her signature good-bye saying was a light-hearted,
“Cheerio”! Cheryl truly loved visiting with her “little guy”,
Logan. She cherished him deeply and he brought much joy
to her life. In addition to her mother, Cheryl leaves to
cherish her memory her brother Jan Erling and his wife
Alice of Greensburg, PA; her sister Deborah (Erling) and
her husband George O’Hara of Newington; and her sister
Barbara Erling of Bristol. She also leaves two nieces and
two nephews, Todd Erling and his wife Cindy Ramsey of
Germantown, NY; Allison (Erling) and her husband Mark
Erdman of Baltimore, MD; Josh Erling and his wife Shelley
of Acton, MA and Sarah (Curtis) and her husband Erick
Williams of Bristol; and five great nieces and nephews,
Sophia Erling; Gavin Erdman; Scarlett and Lucy Erling; and
Logan Williams. Cheryl’s family would like to extend their
deep gratitude to her physicians and their staffs, Dr.
Maryanna Polukhin, Dr. Kevin Watson, Dr. Mircea Badara,
and Dr. Vipra Sharma for their support, kindness and
compassion during Cheryl’s illnesses. The family wishes to
thank Dr. Patricia Garcia, Dr. Clare Cherney, the palliative
and hospice teams, and attending staff of Hospital of
Central Connecticut for their compassionate care. The
family also extends their appreciation for the kind
companionship and tender care of her Brightstar Care aides,
Simone and Andrea. Funeral services in celebration of
Cheryl’s life will be held on Saturday (September 1, 2018)
at 11 AM at the Barnes Memorial Chapel at West Cemetery,
49 Pound St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale
Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol. The family will
greet relatives and friends on Saturday between 10 and 11
AM at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations
are suggested in Cheryl’s name to the Friends of Cape Cod
National Sea Shore (FCCNS), PO Box 550, Wellfleet, MA
02667 (www.fccns,org/donate) Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements. Please
Please visit Cheryl's memorial web-site at