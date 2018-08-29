Obituaries: Cheryl L. Erling

Cheryl L. Erling, 72, of Rocky Hill, beloved daughter, sister

and aunt, passed away peacefully Friday, August 24, 2018

at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain while

fighting her third courageous and valiant battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born in Hartford, CT on August 10, 1946. She

was the beloved daughter of Eleonora (Selnau) Erling of

Bristol and the late Herman Erling. Cheryl was raised in

Bristol and attended schools there before continuing her

education at Hartford Secretarial School and Post Junior

College. She was employed by Bristol Brass Corporation,

Northeast Utilities (now Eversource) and the Connecticut

Lottery Corporation. Cheryl was very kind-hearted,

generous, hard-working and independent with a quick sense

of humor. She would always offer help whenever needed.

She remained strong during her illnesses, always doing her

best to be positive and look forward to the future. She

loved spending time on Cape Cod and in Florida. At the

Cape, Cheryl enjoyed Beach Plum jelly, cranberry harvest

festivals, whale watching, and the beauty of Cape Cod Bay.

In Florida, she enjoyed walking the beaches in search of the

best sea shells, taking “cruises to nowhere”, the pretty

sunsets and flamingoes. Cheryl loved to watch the wildlife

at her home. A favorite memory was seeing a majestic

Snowy Owl in her very own backyard. She also liked to

watch Downton Abbey, loved ice cream, and enjoyed the

fun, food and excitement of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods

casinos. Her signature good-bye saying was a light-hearted,

“Cheerio”! Cheryl truly loved visiting with her “little guy”,

Logan. She cherished him deeply and he brought much joy

to her life. In addition to her mother, Cheryl leaves to

cherish her memory her brother Jan Erling and his wife

Alice of Greensburg, PA; her sister Deborah (Erling) and

her husband George O’Hara of Newington; and her sister

Barbara Erling of Bristol. She also leaves two nieces and

two nephews, Todd Erling and his wife Cindy Ramsey of

Germantown, NY; Allison (Erling) and her husband Mark

Erdman of Baltimore, MD; Josh Erling and his wife Shelley

of Acton, MA and Sarah (Curtis) and her husband Erick

Williams of Bristol; and five great nieces and nephews,

Sophia Erling; Gavin Erdman; Scarlett and Lucy Erling; and

Logan Williams. Cheryl’s family would like to extend their

deep gratitude to her physicians and their staffs, Dr.

Maryanna Polukhin, Dr. Kevin Watson, Dr. Mircea Badara,

and Dr. Vipra Sharma for their support, kindness and

compassion during Cheryl’s illnesses. The family wishes to

thank Dr. Patricia Garcia, Dr. Clare Cherney, the palliative

and hospice teams, and attending staff of Hospital of

Central Connecticut for their compassionate care. The

family also extends their appreciation for the kind

companionship and tender care of her Brightstar Care aides,

Simone and Andrea. Funeral services in celebration of

Cheryl’s life will be held on Saturday (September 1, 2018)

at 11 AM at the Barnes Memorial Chapel at West Cemetery,

49 Pound St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale

Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol. The family will

greet relatives and friends on Saturday between 10 and 11

AM at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations

are suggested in Cheryl’s name to the Friends of Cape Cod

National Sea Shore (FCCNS), PO Box 550, Wellfleet, MA

02667 (www.fccns,org/donate) Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements. Please

visit Cheryl’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com