Obituaries: Harold Everett Thorne

Harold Everett Thorne, 55, of Bristol, husband of Jet (Leone) Thorne, passed away on August 27, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. Born on August 23, 1963 in Island Falls, ME, he was the son of Everett Thorne and the late Dolores (Bourgion) Thorne. Harold had worked as a carpenter up until his illness. Even through his illness, Harold still loved to work with wood. His passion was in making walking sticks of all sizes and shapes, as well as making ornamental water wells for backyard gardens. Besides his wife, Harold is survived by three sons Ryan Thorne of Bristol, CT, Michael MacRae of Au Sable Forks, NY, and Justin Dubois of Simsbury, CT; a daughter Christine MacRae of Plainville, CT; a sister and brother-in-law JoAnn and Micky Bouchard of Bristol, CT; two grandsons Gavin MacRae and Steven Pomerleau, and several favorite nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Harold will be Sunday, Sept. 2, from 1-3pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. There is no funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786 or by visiting www.arfct.org/donate. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

