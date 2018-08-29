Obituaries: John J. Goulet

John J. Goulet, 70, beloved husband of Karen (Tanguay) Goulet, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday August 27, 2018, at West Haven Veterans Medical Center. John was born on December 9, 1947 and a son of the late Gerard J. and Eileen (Moore) Goulet.

John was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and served honorably in the U.S. Airforce for four years. He was a member of St. Joseph Polish Society, Disabled American Veterans and the Elks Club. John was an avid sports lover and was always involved as a coach and mentor in his children and grandchildren’s activities.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his two sons: Brian and Robert, both of New Britain; his brother: Michael Goulet of Farmington; his six grandchildren: Adam, Megan, Rhiannon, Rachel, Shannon and Brianne; and his niece: Kim Kreft.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, at 7 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans Connecticut Healthcare System – West Haven Campus, 950 Cambell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516.

