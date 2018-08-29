Obituaries: Lorraine Elizabeth Laser

Lorraine Elizabeth Laser died peacefully Monday, August 27th, at Wolcott View Manor Nursing Home. She was 95.

Lorraine was the daughter of George and Hilda (Peterson) Johnson. She had two brothers, George and Walter

Johnson who predeceased her.

Lorraine had a loving daughter, Karen Schultz, who passed away unexpectedly at age 37. She leaves two loving

step-children from her marriage to Aloysius Kosakowski, that she raised as her own. Michael Kosakowski and wife

Eileen of Berlin; three grandchildren, Genevieve Kosakowski, Joshua Kosakowski, and Taylor Kosakowski. She also

leaves a step-daughter and friend Carol Blasl and husband Bruce of Wolcott.

After Aloysius passed away, she married Edward Laser of Thomaston and leaves a step-daughter, Marcia Laser of

Bristol. She also leaves a sister-in-law and friend Joan Johnson of Southbury, many cousins and several nieces and a

nephew. In addition, an array of past acquaintances and friends.

Lorraine is a former employee of the Eagle Lock Co. of Terryville and later the Bristol Co. Waterbury where she

worked as a varitypist.

Lorraine was an animal lover and you would be greeted by a dog or share the sofa with one of her many cats. She

made dolls and doll clothing as a hobby on her retirement. She also collected antique dolls and they took up most

of the living area. She also loved to garden and knew every variety of flower in Greystone. She will be missed by all

who knew her, and we know she’s looking down on us all and smiling. She leaves us with these words: “I love you!”,

“It’s OK to cry!” and “It’s OK to make mistakes!”

Funeral services will be held 7PM on Tuesday Sept. 4th at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives

and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 – 7PM. Private burial will be in Hillside Cemetery,

Terryville.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to ARF, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com