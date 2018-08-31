Drivers seriously injured in 2-car crash

Police reported that on Oct. 30, two people were seriously injured following a two-car crash on Wolcott Street last Thursday.

Police said that on Aug. 30 at 4:20 p.m., they received a report of the crash between Peck Lane and Witches Rock Road. Both operators appeared to have serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals, said police. One was transported via LifeStar.

Police said the Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Lance Podlesney at (860)584-3017, extension 3181.