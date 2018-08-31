Next cash mob at meat market

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Mark your calendars: Thursday, Sept. 20, will be the next installment in the cash mob, and this time, Bristol residents are asked to make their way to South Side Meat Market, 145 West St.

Owners Dan Gallant, Steve Gallant, and Sammy Vasile, said the market first opened in 1979, and has been family owned and operated since.

Vasile said he hopes the cash mob can help to highlight their catering business, which he said is “growing rapidly.”

The catering business offers three menu options that vary in price. Menu one starts at $9.99 per person, menu two is $12.99 per person, and menu three is $14.99, but each menu can be customized to work for your event. They also offer a wide range of entrees and side dishes, and “specialty desserts are available upon request.”

South Side Meat is also hoping to generate more interest in their specials, which change weekly to follow the meat-purchasing market, and can be found online on the South Side Meat website and Facebook page.

All three owners were in agreement to offer a special on cash mob day, but Dan Gallant said it will be difficult to tell what the special will be so far in advance.

“The market goes crazy,” said Dan Gallant, referring to the meat-purchasing market.

“It’s like the stock market, every week we watch it,” said Dan Gallant, “it’s got to be watched every week. It can go up five cents, 10 cents.”

“Ten cents when you’re buying thousands of pounds is a lot of money,” said Steve Gallant.

The special will be announced ahead of the cash mob event, on the Bristol Talks Facebook page. As will updates regarding the cash mob details.

“The goal is- obviously, a lot of your regulars will come in the same day, but those aren’t really the people that you’re after,” said Dave Haberfeld, owner and administrator of Bristol Talks, and organizer of the cash mob. “You’re after people who have never been here before.”

South Side Meat Market is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

To view the weekly menus, specials, and catering options, you can call the market, (860)582-4143, or visit its website, www.southsidemeatmarket.com.