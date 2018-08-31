Police blotter for Aug. 31

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- David Francisco, 26, of 71 Williams St., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 20, and charged with two counts of operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, two counts of misuse of plate, two counts of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and two counts of not having insurance.
- Bradford Robert John, 34, of 717 Center St., Wallingford, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 20, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and third degree robbery.
- Clifton James Richardson, 35, of 31 Bishop St., Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 20, and charged with two counts of sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Gina Milian, 22, of 27 Margerie St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Jonathan R. Milian, 26, of 6 Greenfield Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 21, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Arlene Soucy, 48, of 14 Makara St., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Monica M. Landry, 35, of 106 Laurel St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Nicholle Marie Mulready, 33, of 4 Fleet St., Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Naquan Warren, 34, of 137 Hull St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Antwain Berry, 26, of 431 South Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23, and charged with violation of probation.
- Aaron D. Bouffard, 30, of 102 Butternut Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Andre Joseph Jorden, 21, of 1451 Main St., East Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23, and charged with third degree larceny.
- Jhason Severino, 21, of 132 Maheu St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23, and charged with speeding, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Joseph Anthony Torrice, 33, of 218 Oak St., Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23, and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and second degree failure to appear.
- Jeremy L. Ward, 25, of 76 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, third degree strangulation, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Amanda Lynn Whistnat, 30, of 528 Louisiana Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 23, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Matthew Fazzino, 32, of 55 Cold Springs Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24, and charged with four counts of sale of narcotic substances, and criminal possession of a firearm or electric defense weapon.
- Douglas P. Fiorillo, 60, of 5 Hampton Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Brittany Gallagher, 25, of 73 Cold Spring Cir., Naugatuck, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 25, and charged with risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- James Gmeindl, 42, of 74 Corbin Rdg., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 25, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Rebecca Terese Clarke, 44, of 17 Oak St., apartment 5, New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 26, and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Spencer J. LaFountain, 26, of 179 Divinity St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 26, and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Rodney M. Pierce, 36, of 94 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 26, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and third degree criminal mischief.