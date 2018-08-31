Wine, Women, and Watches coming to Clock Museum

The American Clock and Watch Museum will host the second annual Wine, Women and Watches event, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 6 to 9 p.m., at the museum, 100 Maple St., Bristol.

“Last year’s inaugural event was a great success, with over 100 guests joining us to raise over $10,000 for the museum,” said Patti Philippon, executive director, in a press release. “We expect this year to be even better, especially thanks to the support of our new and returning sponsors.”

Sponsoring this year’s event are The Barnes Group; Noble Wealth Advisors of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC; Bristol Hospital; Fiondella, Milone and LaSaracina LLP; Quinoco Energy Services; Briar Rose Networks – Victoria Rose Biondi, MD; Farmington Bank; and, Roland Dumont Agency.

Wine, Women and Watches will feature a scavenger hunt through the museum’s eight galleries. This year’s hunt will relate to the current exhibition – “Scandals and Scoundrels: Tales from the Dark Side of the Clock and Watch Industries.”

“People really enjoyed reading the clues and hunting for the special timepieces,” said Kim Bondeson-Ciccarello, event co-chair.

“Our silent auction has many great prize packages this year,” said Deb Quilty, event co-chair.

According to the press release, “a sweet treat will be given to those completing the hunt,” and “door prize drawings will take place each hour.” The silent auction “will feature tickets to concerts and the theater, sporting events, wine tastings, family outings, items for the homan and garden, and much more.”

Tickets are on sale for $40 per person, and $35 per person for members. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting, www.clockandwatchmuseum.org/events, or by calling the museum at, (860)583-6070. All proceeds support the collections, exhibitions, and education programs at the American Clock and Watch Museum