Fire report for Aug. 31

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

Aug. 17

279 Redstone Hill Rd., lock-out.

Mountain Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

51 Broderick Rd, false alarm or false call, other.

66 Fox Hollow Lane, lock-out.

Hull Street and South Street, motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

170 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

76 Bingham St., system malfunction, other.

Aug. 18

780 James P. Casey Rd., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

45 Hawthorne St., removal of victims from stalled elevator.

260 Tyler Way, good intent call, other.

23 Marlene St., lock-out.

1175 Farmington Ave., lock-in.

Aug. 19

30 Sheila Ct., carbon monoxide incident.

291 Burlington Ave., good intent call, other.

1200 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

262 West Woods Terrace, building fire.

279 Redstone Hill Rd., lock-in.

18 Fanway Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Aug. 20

575 Broad St., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.

Pine Street and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

575 Broad St., false alarm or false call.

575 Broad St., false alarm or false call, other.

344 Wolcott St., unauthorized burning.

616 Wolcott Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

160 West Washington St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

18 Salladin Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

Morris Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Aug. 21

64 Washington St.

Willis Street and East Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Robbins Avenue and South Street Ext. authorized controlled burning.

420 North Main St., overheated motor.

Terryville Avenue and Clark Avenue, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Aug. 22

1235 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

63 Middle St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

87 Crescent Dr., smoke or odor removal.

77 Pratt St., power line down.

51 Broderick Rd., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Aug. 23

32 Topview Terrace.

64 Rogers Rd., carbon monoxide activation, no CO.

129 Mines Rd., outside storage fire.

Central Street and Circle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Shrub Road and Oak Hill Drive, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

345 Mix St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

4 Willoughby St., power line down.

Brook Street and Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

279 Redstone Hill Rd., natural vegetation fire, other.

72 Prospect Place, false alarm or false call, other.

Aug. 24

55 Gaylord St., cooking fire, confined to container.

329 Redstone Hill Rd., power line down.

1149 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alrm, other.

25 Newell Rd.