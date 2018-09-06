Obituaries: Irene M. Cote

Irene M. (LeBlanc) Cote, 98, of Bristol, widow of Harold “Hal” W. Cote, died at her home on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Irene was born in Montreal, P.Q. Canada on May 26, 1920 and was a daughter of the late Honore and Ida (Legere) LeBlanc. She retired to Florida for 15 years before moving to Bristol 15 years ago. Prior to retiring she was employed at Timex of Torrington. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Plainville. Irene is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Frank Cummings of Bristol; a stepdaughter, Leann Pilla of Northfield; four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was predeceased by a son, John Charles Kemp; two brothers, Lawrence and Leo LeBlanc; and her first husband, John W. Kemp. A Christian service with a Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 11 at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Building Fund, 18 East Main St., Plainville, CT 06062. Please visit Irene’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

