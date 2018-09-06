Obituaries: Joseph F. Lozewski Jr.

Joseph F. Lozewski Jr, 72, of Terryville, CT, husband of June E. Lozewski (Howland) passed peacefully on Tuesday September 4, 2018 with an angel by his side. Joseph was born November 6, 1945 in Bristol and was a son of the late Joseph F Lozewski Sr and Kathleen Lozewski (Smith). Joseph was raised in and lived his entire life in Terryville, and he would not have had it any other way. He joined the US Army during Vietnam, served, returned home, and met his to be wife June at work. They married in 1971, and raised 3 beautiful children together on North Riverside Ave. Joseph was a spring maker, a trade learned from his father, and worked many years at Plymouth Spring in Bristol, followed by his friend’s company, Century Spring, in Bristol. He took great pride in his work and would always say “there are springs in everything”. He passed this trade and his skill on to both of his sons who work in the industry.

To call him a race fan, does not say enough. Racing is part of who he was. In his younger years, he was a mechanic on a modified car race team and spent many weekends at local tracks (including Stafford and Malta-Saratoga Speedways) for the race, and back home rebuilding the cars for the next race. He loved all types of car racing: modifieds, Nascar, dirt track, midgets, Formula 1, etc.. If the car had race fuel he loved it. He loved racing so much, he came to love horse racing after his daughter moved to Saratoga Springs, NY. His all time favorite overall race car driver was Ritchie Evans, and his favorite Nascar driver was Kyle Busch (the Kid). He took annual trips to the Spring Sizzler race at Stafford every year for XXX years, never missing one. Even taking his kids when they were practically babies. He and his son Joe shared a passion for racing and would always be at the races together. And Grandpa could not have been happier when his grandson Jax was at the track with him.

He was always on the go, and ready for the next adventure. Anything was an adventure with him. He had many events he liked to attend regularly (certain races, ski jumps, etc.), but his favorite event of all time was Fall Carlisle in Carlisle PA, a car collector swap meet held every October. He and his father first attended Fall Carlisle in XXX as vendors. The next year Joe invited his best friend Billy Waseleski, and the two have attended every single year since, bringing their children, and their grandchildren. Joseph was an active member of the American Legion (Post 20) in Terryville, where he previously served as Senior Vice Commander.

Joseph is survived by his wife, June Lozewski of Terryville; his son Joseph Lozewski III and wife Lisa of Terryville; his son Jason and wife Christie of New Hartford, CT; his daughters Jolene Lozewski of Saratoga Springs, NY and Patty Engle of Thomaston; two grandsons, Jax and Jameson Lozewski, two granddaughters Ashley and Merissa Engle; one great granddaughter Sophia Cribley a sister Kathy and her husband Walter Drzonsc of Terryville, a brother Tom Lozewski of Torrington, several nieces and nephews including a niece who was like a daughter (Lori), four godchildren, and many, many good friends. Joseph was pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph and Kathleen

Funeral services will be held 11AM on Friday at the Terryville Congregational Church. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Thursday from 6 – 8PM.