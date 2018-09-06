Obituaries: Kathleen Irene Felice

Kathleen Irene Felice, 66, of Bristol, was reunited with her mother in Heaven on Friday, August 24, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer, which she faced with much strength and optimism.

Born in Barstow, CA on July 5, 1952, she was one of five daughters to Anthony Felice of Bristol and the late Irene (Rogers) Felice. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School. Kathie worked for many years at the Farmington Country Club, where she leaves many dear friends; including John Kissane, who lit up Kathie’s face just by saying her name. Known for her love for nature and all living things, most especially plants and birds, Kathie fulfilled her lifelong dream of working outdoors as a garden designer for many private residences.

She leaves her daughters, Sandra Sehl and Gina Gibson; her grandsons, Aaden Sehl and Jack Gibson; her sisters, Nancy Felice, who grew up beside her, Sharon Lyons, Marcia West, and Laurie Felice; and many nieces, nephews, devoted neighbors and her beloved pug Oliver.

In lieu of flowers, Kathie’s love for birds may be remembered with contributions to the Mt. Vernon Songbird Sanctuary, Inc. 1024 Mt. Vernon Rd, Southington, CT 06489 or at www.therecoverywing.org

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Kathie’s life on Friday, from 9-10 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Honoring Kathie’s wishes, her funeral will be held privately with her immediate family. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Kathie’s tribute page at www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com