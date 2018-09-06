Obituaries: Keith F. Rafaniello

Keith F. Rafaniello, 48, of Thomaston, passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Keith grew up in Bristol and was a graduate of Bristol Central High School. He attended Trinity College and went on to receive a Master’s degree and Sixth Year Certificate in Education Technology from Fairfield University. Keith began his career in education at Rumsey Hall in Washington, CT. Keith held subsequent jobs in education administration and technology enablement for school districts. He was instrumental in the creation of the new Terryville High School in Plymouth. Most recently, he was the Technology Director for the Wethersfield Public Schools and the Office of the Mayor of Wethersfield. Keith enjoyed tending to his large farm in Thomaston with his wife. He loved sports and excelled at football and baseball. He always looked back fondly on his experience playing and traveling with his American Legion team. Keith went on to captain his Trinity baseball team. He had a lifelong passion for the Boston Red Sox that he shared with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his eagerness to help others and his larger than life presence which will be missed by all. Keith is survived by his wife whom he loved very much: Erinn Duddy Rafaniello; his mother, Joanne Fradette McCarthy, father, Francis ‘Chippy’ Rafaniello, and their spouses, Kevin McCarthy and Maryann Rafaniello; sisters and brothers: Shelby Rafaniello Pons and husband Matthew Pons, Amy Rafaniello Jost and husband Rob Jost, Geno Rafaniello and fiancée Kaitlin Lacomini, Molli Gutierrez and husband, Angel Gutierrez, Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Edward and Linda Duddy; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Anatole and Lucienne Fradette and Francis and Juanita ‘Penny’ Rafaniello. The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday (September 8, 2018) between 1 and 3 PM followed by words of remembrance at 3 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St., 29th Floor, New York, NY, 10005 (www.afsp.com). Please visit Keith’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

