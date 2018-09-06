Obituaries: Margaret Mary Hennessey

Margaret Mary (McGinn) Hennessey, 87, died peacefully on August 30, after a long battle with Dementia. Margaret was born August 24, 1931, in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Irving) McGinn.

Margaret was a medical technologist with a specialty in biochemistry in Canada. She married Dr. Brian C. Hennessey in 1960 and later moved to America, settling in Bristol. Margaret was an active volunteer at her parish in town, St. Joseph Catholic Church, where her children attended school.

A beloved mother, Margaret is survived by her four daughters: Maureen Hennessey of Bristol, Elizabeth Hennessey-Brine of Irvine, California, Margaret Calhoun of Mesa, Arizona, Carolyn Liss of West Suffield; her sister: Patricia Murphy; her brother Walter McGinn; and six grandsons: Sean and Jay Hennessey, Jack and Dylan Brine, Brian and Owen Liss. In addition to her parents, Margaret is predeceased by her sister: Mary Elizabeth McGinn; her former husband: Dr. Brian Hennessey; and her son: Brian Hennessey, Jr.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday (October 6, 2018) at 11, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to The Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org.

Please visit Margaret’s memorial website at www.funkfuneralhome.com.