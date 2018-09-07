Obituaries: Angel R. Avila

Angel R. Avila, 46, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (September 4, 2018) at Hartford Hospital. Angel was born in Ecuador on March 1, 1972 and was a son of Miguel “Angel” Avila and Ana Sanmartin of Bristol. Raised in Ecuador, he has resided in Bristol since the 1990’s where he came to work as a cook. After several years as a cook, he started his own flooring business, A & D Carpet. He leaves his parents, five children: Edison, Stephany, Richard, Angela, and Angelo Avila; nine brothers and sisters: Nilo, Irma, Numan, Ana, Suani, Anita, Jorge, Juan-Diego, and Paola Avila; three grandchildren: Robi, Giovanna, and Richard; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 6 and 9 PM. Please visit Angel’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

