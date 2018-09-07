Obituaries: Lois Avery Grey

Lois Avery Grey, 90, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur S. Grey.

Lois was born on October 5, 1927 in Forestville, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruth Avery. After her retirement from New Departure, Lois became a realtor. She was a member of the Lois Club and retired on the commission on ageing board of Bristol. She was an avid animal lover, loved music and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also loved her sheltie dogs.

Lois is survived by her son Benjamin Grey of Bristol; daughter Kathleen Gilbar and her husband Robert of Bristol; son-in-laws Philip Shuster of CA, John Simons of CA; grandchildren Chrystal Hogue of CA, Michelle Clift of PA, Xavier Ramone Grey of Bristol; great-grandchildren Astin of CA, Christopher of CA, Autumn of CA; sister Ruth McCullum and her husband James of CA and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her daughters Ramona Shuster and Lily Grey-Simons and brothers James Avery and Edmund Buddy Avery.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Bristol, CT 06010. A service will follow at 6:00PM.

To leave a message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Lois’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.