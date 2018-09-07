Obituaries: Louisette Bolduc

Louisette (Poulin) Bolduc, 88, widow of Real J. Bolduc, died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Southington Care Center. Louisette was born on June 6, 1930, in St. Theophile, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Victor and Blanche (Grondin) Poulin.

Louisette was a devoted parishioner of St. Ann Church in Bristol and was in the Ladies of St. Ann Society. She enjoyed golfing, but most of all, spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Louisette is survived by her two sons: Normand Bolduc and Patricia Brousseau of Vernon, Gary Bolduc and Lynn Bernier of South Carolina; her three daughters: Lise Moro of Florida, Nicole Gergler of Bristol, Lorraine Carlona of Meriden; her brother: Marc Andre Poulin of Vermont; her two sisters: Sister Suzanne Poulin, Congregational Notre Dame of Norwalk, Huguette Biathrow of Florida; her eleven grandchildren; her eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Louisette is predeceased by her son: Serge Bolduc; her daughter: Tammy Bolduc; two brothers: Gerald and Jean-Luc Poulin; her two sisters: Raymonde LeRoux, Gisele LaPierre; and her granddaughter: Emily Brousseau.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (September 7, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol for a mass of Christian burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday (September 6, 2018) between 5 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lions Low Vision Centers of Fairfield & New Haven Counties, Inc., 23 Barnabas Road, Suite 212, Hawleyville, CT 06440.

Please visit Louisette’s memorial website at www.funkfuneralhome.com.