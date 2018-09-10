Obituaries: Geneva B. Beaulieu

Geneva B. (McCarthy) Beaulieu, 88, of Scarborough, Maine, formerly of Bristol, widow of Gilbert L.
Beaulieu, died on Saturday (August 25, 2018) at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth. Genny was born in
Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada on September 30, 1929 and was a daughter of the late Leonard and
Alma McCarthy. She graduated high school there and went on to study business before getting married
and moving to Fort Fairfield, ME. Geneva and Gilbert raised five daughters and in 1973 moved to
Bristol. Geneva pursued a career in real estate and worked for the Roland Dumont Agency until she
retired in 1995. In 2001, she moved back to Maine to be close to her daughters and made a new home in
Scarborough. Geneva was fiercely independent and was known for her feisty personality. She had a great
sense of humor, a great amount of energy, and a great sense of style. She adored her family and looked
forward to their card games and endless gatherings. She was a member of St. Denis Parish in Fort
Fairfield, St. Gregory Parish in Bristol and later, St. Max Parish in Scarborough. She attended daily Mass
and was a woman of strong faith. She enjoyed drawing landscapes, challenging crossword puzzles, and
loved to walk briskly in the sun. She also enjoyed watching golf and making her amazing chicken soup for
her girls and many nieces and nephews. Geneva is survived by her five daughters: Barbara Wilson of Old
Orchard Beach, ME, Deborah Rossignol of Houlton, ME, Bonnie Bottino of Saco, ME, Marie Beaulieu
and Terry Cote and husband, Rick Cote, of Scarborough, ME; a sister: Sandra McCarthy of Bristol; five
grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by
brothers: Conrad and Alton McCarthy and sisters: Bernice Goodine, Betty Cassidy, Althea Haines, Leona
and Gilberta McCarthy, and Glenna Pelletier. A special thank you to the staff of Scarborough Terrace,
Sedgewood Commons, and Compassus Hospice Services! Funeral services will be held on Saturday
(September 8, 2018) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory
Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph
Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday (September 7, 2018)
between 5 and 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive
Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Genny’s memorial web-site at