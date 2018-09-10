Obituaries: Geneva B. Beaulieu

Geneva B. (McCarthy) Beaulieu, 88, of Scarborough, Maine, formerly of Bristol, widow of Gilbert L.

Beaulieu, died on Saturday (August 25, 2018) at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth. Genny was born in

Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada on September 30, 1929 and was a daughter of the late Leonard and

Alma McCarthy. She graduated high school there and went on to study business before getting married

and moving to Fort Fairfield, ME. Geneva and Gilbert raised five daughters and in 1973 moved to

Bristol. Geneva pursued a career in real estate and worked for the Roland Dumont Agency until she

retired in 1995. In 2001, she moved back to Maine to be close to her daughters and made a new home in

Scarborough. Geneva was fiercely independent and was known for her feisty personality. She had a great

sense of humor, a great amount of energy, and a great sense of style. She adored her family and looked

forward to their card games and endless gatherings. She was a member of St. Denis Parish in Fort

Fairfield, St. Gregory Parish in Bristol and later, St. Max Parish in Scarborough. She attended daily Mass

and was a woman of strong faith. She enjoyed drawing landscapes, challenging crossword puzzles, and

loved to walk briskly in the sun. She also enjoyed watching golf and making her amazing chicken soup for

her girls and many nieces and nephews. Geneva is survived by her five daughters: Barbara Wilson of Old

Orchard Beach, ME, Deborah Rossignol of Houlton, ME, Bonnie Bottino of Saco, ME, Marie Beaulieu

and Terry Cote and husband, Rick Cote, of Scarborough, ME; a sister: Sandra McCarthy of Bristol; five

grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by

brothers: Conrad and Alton McCarthy and sisters: Bernice Goodine, Betty Cassidy, Althea Haines, Leona

and Gilberta McCarthy, and Glenna Pelletier. A special thank you to the staff of Scarborough Terrace,

Sedgewood Commons, and Compassus Hospice Services! Funeral services will be held on Saturday

(September 8, 2018) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory

Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph

Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday (September 7, 2018)

between 5 and 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive

Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Genny’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com