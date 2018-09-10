Obituaries: James V. Palance

James V. Palance, 83, of Bristol, passed away on Friday August 31, 2018. He was born in Bristol and was the son of the late Francesco and Rosina Palance. James last worked at O.Z. Gedney before he retired. James leaves his loving wife, Janice (DeCarolis) Palance, his brother, Matthew Palance of NV: his children, Jackie Palance of Plainville and his son, Jay Palance of Danbury; four stepchildren, Sharon Palmieri of Newington, and John Palmieri, Jr., Irene Palmieri, and Vincent Palmieri all of Bristol; also many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by, six sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be on Friday, September 7, 2018, 11 A.M. at the Prospect United Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 Please visit James’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

