Annual Miss Mum pageant set for Friday night

This Friday, a new Miss Mum and her court will be crowned.

The event on Sept. 14 is sponsored and produced by the Nutmeg Performing Arts Center, under the direction of Jessica and Chet Leopizzo.

The new Miss Mum title holders are primarily responsible for appearing and working at Mum Festival sponsored events including the formal ribbon cutting ceremonies, the four-day main event with carnival, vendors and activities, the We Are One Softball Game, BINGO and the Mum Festival Parade. The girls also participate in many other events or activities happening in the City of Bristol. Some examples include the Holiday Parade, Bristol Carole Sing, Holiday Showcase of Stars, Bristol Home Show, OM Show, Forestville Duck Race, the Memorial Day Parade and the Rockwell Park Summer Festival. The young women also actively volunteered at featured Imagine Nation Museum activities, and organized a Thanksgiving food and turkey drive, collecting cash donations and several shopping carts full of food for a local food pantry.

Maria Salice, the Mum Festival arts and entertainment chair, said, “We are looking forward to crowning our new Miss Mum title holders, but at the same time are sad to say goodbye to our reigning Miss Mums who have served the Mum Festival and the City of Bristol so well this past year. Emma Guilmette, Sarah Lacouture, Camryn Patton, and Maddie Merrifeld were always happy and eager to help at events and served and represented the Mum Festival perfectly throughout the year. They are each very gracious, kind and impressive young women. The girls’ last official appearance will be as performers in the upcoming pageant, where they will also crown their successors.”

The 2018 pageant is slated for Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Chippens Hill Middle School. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a $1 per person admission charge.