Bristol Historical Society auction this Saturday

The 12th annual Bristol Historical Society Evening On The Hill Auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 15.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the museum at 98 Summer St. They can be purchased during the museum open hours Saturdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during events.

Auctioneer is Paul Stansel.

The evening starts with a silent auction that ends at 7 p.m., and after the winners are announced the live auction begins are goes until everything is sold. There will also be lots of great food and wine (for those over 21 at least).

There is still time to donate things to the auction.

Call Steve Vastola at (860)944-6567 to make arrangements.