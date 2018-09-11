For Goodness Sake holding tag sale during Mum fest

On Sept. 22 and 23, For Goodness Sake, a local 501c3 nonprofit that provides donated furniture and household goods to individuals and families transitioning to independent living, will be hosting a community tag sale at the Bristol Mum Festival.

Individuals can rent a 10’ x 10’ space for only $25 and offer their tag sale items to the thousands of people expected at this year’s Mum Festival.

For Goodness Sake will also be selling items at the tag sale, with all proceeds and donations going to support the organization.

The tag sale will be located at the tennis courts at the corner of South Street and Mellen Street and will run both Saturday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 23, from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information or to sign up for a space, go to www.forgoodnessake.org.