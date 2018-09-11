Obituaries: Florence M. Smolenski

Florence M. Smolenski, 85, of Bristol, died on Thursday (September 6,
2018) at Bristol Hospital. Florence was born in Bristol on March 13, 1933
and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bukowski) Smolenski. A
lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol High School and went
on to enjoy an over 40-year career with Travelers Insurance. She loved
people and the outdoors, especially gardening and feeding the wildlife in her
yard. Florence is survived by her sister: Isabel Drwila with whom she lived
in Bristol, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three
brothers: Anthony, Frank, and Al Smolenski. A graveside service and
burial will be held on Wednesday (September 12, 2018) at 1 PM at St.
Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Terryville
Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Funk
Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit
Florence’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.