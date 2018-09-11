Obituaries: Florence M. Smolenski

Florence M. Smolenski, 85, of Bristol, died on Thursday (September 6,

2018) at Bristol Hospital. Florence was born in Bristol on March 13, 1933

and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bukowski) Smolenski. A

lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol High School and went

on to enjoy an over 40-year career with Travelers Insurance. She loved

people and the outdoors, especially gardening and feeding the wildlife in her

yard. Florence is survived by her sister: Isabel Drwila with whom she lived

in Bristol, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three

brothers: Anthony, Frank, and Al Smolenski. A graveside service and

burial will be held on Wednesday (September 12, 2018) at 1 PM at St.

Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Terryville

Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Funk

Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit

Florence’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.