Obituaries: Karen Susan Prosser

Karen Susan “Sue” Prosser, 57, of Bristol, died on Monday (September

10, 2018) at her home. Sue was born on May 9, 1961 in New Britain and

was a daughter of the late Melburn E. Prosser, Sr. and Louise (Brooks)

Prosser. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol Central

High School and worked as a teacher’s aide. She leaves a son: Jason

Prosser and wife, Brenna of Bristol; a daughter: Ashley Prosser and wife,

Kristi of Bristol; a brother: Joseph Prosser of Torrington; two sisters:

Diana Prosser of Terryville, and Christina Barata of Vermont; six beloved

grandchildren: Anthony, Elliot, Samantha, Jackson, Lucas, and Eleanor;

and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother:

Melburn E. Prosser, Jr.. Funeral and burial in Peacedale Cemetery will be

private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.