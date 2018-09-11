Obituaries: Pauline Pawelchak

Pauline Pawelchak, 93, of Bristol, CT, beloved wife of the late Milo R. Pawelchak, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 6, 2018. Born in Terryville, CT on July 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Harlak) Rewak. Pauline was a graduate of Terryville High School and started her career as a metallurgical secretary for New Departure in Bristol. She later served as a portrait artist at her husband’s photography studio in Thomaston, CT prior to starting her family. Pauline will be remembered most for her vibrant blue eyes, her stylish appearance, and the meals she cooked for her family – particularly her meatballs, baked stuffed shrimp, and her legendary coleslaw that became a staple item at every holiday meal. Her love of food and talent for cooking were well known and provided much enjoyment to her and her family. She found nothing more satisfying than a good meal and thoroughly enjoyed dining out on her frequent lunch excursions with her daughter or son. Pauline’s artistic flair was evidenced in every aspect of her surroundings. Her love of flowers was pervasive and resulted in her creation of impressive floral arrangements and gardens in and around her home. Pauline was selfless in her spirit and took genuine interest in every aspect of the lives and accomplishments of those around her. Her own happiness came second to pleasing others. In the words of P.T. Barnum, “The noblest act is that of making others happy.” Throughout her life, Pauline epitomized and modeled that statement through her actions and words. Pauline leaves her son Paul Pawelchak of Bristol, her daughter Natalie Simpson (and son-in-law Mark) of Farmington, CT, her granddaughter Katrina King (and husband Kevin) of Magnolia, DE, her grandson Connor Simpson of Arlington, VA, her great granddaughters Harper and Kendall King, and her loyal Cairn terrier companion, Jet. Per her request, there will be no calling hours and her funeral will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the CT Humane Society or the American Heart Association.

