Obituaries: Phillip L. Bouchard

Phillip L. Bouchard, 96, of Chula Vista CA, widower of Gloria (Card) Bouchard
and Lydia (Kunert) Bouchard, passed away on Saturday (September 8, 2018) at his
daughter’s home in Terryville, surrounded by his family. Phil was born in Madison,
ME on February12, 1922. He was one of 12 children of the late Emile and Mary
(Cyr) Bouchard. He was raised and lived in Maine and served in the United States
Army during WWII. He moved to Bristol CT in 1955 with his wife Gloria and two
daughters. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for Bristol Brass. He moved to
Chula Vista, CA in 1973 with his wife Lydia and worked in civil service at Miramar
Air Force Base until retiring in 1983. Phil was a vibrant man that loved to have a
good time. He was full of love and laughter and was always there if you needed a
helping hand. He loved to go dancing and continued to dance right up to the young
age of 96. Phil is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Tanya and Ken Sakowski
of Terryville; four step-children and their spouses: Joyce Beecroft of Westerville,
OH, David Cole of Sedona, AZ, Karen Reich of Avon, CT, and Dennis Cole of
Wolcott, CT. He had 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many
nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Bonnie Allen in 2012 and
his ten brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral
Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday (September 14, 2018) at 11 AM. Burial,
with military honors, will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends
may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of
flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200
Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489, or to the American Cancer Society,
825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. The family extends a
thanks to the staff of Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice for their kind care of
Phil. Please visit Phil’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.