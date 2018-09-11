Obituaries: Phillip L. Bouchard

Phillip L. Bouchard, 96, of Chula Vista CA, widower of Gloria (Card) Bouchard

and Lydia (Kunert) Bouchard, passed away on Saturday (September 8, 2018) at his

daughter’s home in Terryville, surrounded by his family. Phil was born in Madison,

ME on February12, 1922. He was one of 12 children of the late Emile and Mary

(Cyr) Bouchard. He was raised and lived in Maine and served in the United States

Army during WWII. He moved to Bristol CT in 1955 with his wife Gloria and two

daughters. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for Bristol Brass. He moved to

Chula Vista, CA in 1973 with his wife Lydia and worked in civil service at Miramar

Air Force Base until retiring in 1983. Phil was a vibrant man that loved to have a

good time. He was full of love and laughter and was always there if you needed a

helping hand. He loved to go dancing and continued to dance right up to the young

age of 96. Phil is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Tanya and Ken Sakowski

of Terryville; four step-children and their spouses: Joyce Beecroft of Westerville,

OH, David Cole of Sedona, AZ, Karen Reich of Avon, CT, and Dennis Cole of

Wolcott, CT. He had 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many

nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Bonnie Allen in 2012 and

his ten brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral

Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday (September 14, 2018) at 11 AM. Burial,

with military honors, will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends

may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200

Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489, or to the American Cancer Society,

825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. The family extends a

thanks to the staff of Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice for their kind care of

Phil. Please visit Phil’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.