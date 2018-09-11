Obituaries: Reno J. Michaud

Reno J. Michaud, 88, of Farmington, husband of the late Bernadette (Daigle) Michaud, died Thursday September 6, 2018 at the UConn Medical Center, Farmington. Reno was born in Frenchville, ME on October 2, 1929 and was a son of the late Albert and Laura (Rossignol) Michaud. Prior to retiring in 1987, he was employed at Marlin Rockwell Corp., Plainville. Reno loved nothing better than living in the quiet solitude of Northern Maine, spending time walking the trails with his snow shoes, riding his quad either alone or with his friends and being with his daughters and family. This was how he enjoyed his retirement. He met and married the love of his life, Bernadette. They spent nearly 20 years together until her death. It was a few years later that he was lucky enough to meet and remain dear friends with Selma Cyr. Those close to Reno knew he was a man of few words but he was the sweetest and kindest soul. Reno will be missed dearly. Reno is survived by two daughters, Joyce Bouchard of Bristol and Cynthia Berardinelli of Burlington; a brother, Roger Michaud of New Britain; three sisters, Bernette Ricci of Enfield, Joline Celentano of Elkridge, MD, and Jeanne Gray of Berlin; six grandchildren: Monica Cyr and her fiancé Dennis Wynne, Pamela Cyr and husband Jonathan Long, Danielle Chizinski and husband Patrick, Nicole Ouellette and husband Jason, Laura Berardinelli and fiancé Dustin Libby, and Evan Berardinelli; His stepchildren, Steven and Lisa Cyr of Berlin, Cindy Sakaukzky of Illinois, Robert & Pam Cyr of Sacco, ME, Cheryl and Tom Sparks of Berlin, and Kevin and Joanne Cyr of Berlin, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 11 A.M., at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fort Kent, ME. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 to 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901. Please visit Reno’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

